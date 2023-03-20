Menu

Canada

Bear Clan Patrol director optimistic missing person funding will improve community searches, alerts

By The Staff Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 12:28 pm
Winnipeg’s Bear Clan Patrol Director, Frank Parks, responded to Manitoba’s announcement on Monday about $2 million in spending on missing persons response strategy. Parks said the funding for an integrated response team will help supply high-quality information in real-time.

