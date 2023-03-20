Alberta requiring oil and gas companies to pay municipal taxes before getting new licences

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s energy minister is issuing a ministerial order that calls on the Alberta Energy Regulator to require oil and gas companies to pay taxes owed to municipalities before approving licence transfers or new licences.

Global News has asked the province if there are any additional powers in place to hold companies who aren’t seeking licence transfers or licences accountable.

The Alberta government’s 2022 survey of oil and gas companies found $220 million in unpaid taxes reported by municipalities, with $130 million in tax arrears (including penalties and interest) and $90 million in cancellations.

“Many of these taxes will not be recoverable outside insolvency proceedings because they are owed by companies no longer operating or because the taxes have already been written off by municipalities, or both,” the United Conservative government said in a news release Monday.

About $76 million of those unpaid taxes are owed by companies that are still operating, the province said, meaning that money is “potentially recoverable, including through repayment agreements.”

Municipalities have repayment agreements in place to help collect $48 million in unpaid taxes, the province said.

The ministerial order was issued under the Responsible Energy Development Act, requiring the AER to receive evidence that municipal taxes have been paid when approving licence transfers or new licences.

“While most companies pay their taxes regularly and on time, there are a few delinquent companies that owe overdue property taxes,” Energy Minister Pete Guthrie said. “That is why we’re putting in place this ministerial order – to continue building on our recent work. Our goal is to reduce unpaid taxes throughout the province.”

Under the ministerial order, companies will have to confirm that their unpaid municipal taxes across the province do not exceed the maximum threshold allowed or that they have a repayment agreement in place whenever they apply for new licences or for licence transfers because they’re seeking to sell their assets, the UCP government said.

The maximum threshold has not yet been determined. The province says it will be set after reviewing the AER’s analysis of current licensee information related to unpaid municipal taxes, and in consultation with municipal affairs and energy.

Unpaid municipal taxes from the Alberta oilpatch keep rising despite the industry’s boom, the province’s rural communities say.

“This is the worst ever,” said Paul McLauchlin, president of Rural Municipalities of Alberta, which released the data on March 7.