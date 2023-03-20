1 woman in hospital after being hit by a vehicle near Whyte Avenue in Edmonton

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle near the intersection of 99 Street and Whyte Avenue Monday morning, according to Edmonton police.
Just after 6:30 a.m., police went to the intersection after reports a person had been hit by a vehicle.
Alberta Health Services (AHS) EMS said a woman was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.
Both southbound lanes were blocked off while the police investigated, causing rush hour traffic to be diverted.
The EPS major collision investigation unit is investigating the collision.
