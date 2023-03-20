Menu

Crime

1 woman in hospital after being hit by a vehicle near Whyte Avenue in Edmonton

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted March 20, 2023 12:31 pm
Edmonton police blocked off mulitple lanes to investigate after a vehicle hit a pedestrian at the intersection of 99 Street and 82 Avenue. View image in full screen
Edmonton police blocked off mulitple lanes to investigate after a vehicle hit a pedestrian at the intersection of 99 Street and 82 Avenue. Global News
A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle near the intersection of 99 Street and Whyte Avenue Monday morning, according to Edmonton police.

Just after 6:30 a.m., police went to the intersection after reports a person had been hit by a vehicle.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) EMS said a woman was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Both southbound lanes were blocked off while the police investigated, causing rush hour traffic to be diverted.

The EPS major collision investigation unit is investigating the collision.

