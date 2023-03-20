Guelph police appear to have had a relatively quiet St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Everyone celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Guelph seemed to be on their best behaviour.
Guelph Police Service are reporting very few incidents over the weekend.
There were 13 noise complaints to police on Friday and 10 on Saturday, but only one ticket was issued for loud noise.
Police say they also issued six provincial offence notices for open liquor.
Police also set up RIDE spots checks throughout the city with 950 vehicles being stopped.
They say 25 drivers were asked to provide a breath sample, and only one was arrested and charged with impaired driving.
Police say there were eight drivers charged for driving while under suspension and/or driving without insurance.
