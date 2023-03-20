Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police appear to have had a relatively quiet St. Patrick’s Day weekend

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 20, 2023 12:03 pm
Guelph Police Service headquarters on Wyndham Street. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service headquarters on Wyndham Street. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Everyone celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Guelph seemed to be on their best behaviour.

Guelph Police Service are reporting very few incidents over the weekend.

There were 13 noise complaints to police on Friday and 10 on Saturday, but only one ticket was issued for loud noise.

Police say they also issued six provincial offence notices for open liquor.

Read more: More police officers being added for St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Guelph

Police also set up RIDE spots checks throughout the city with 950 vehicles being stopped.

Trending Now

They say 25 drivers were asked to provide a breath sample, and only one was arrested and charged with impaired driving.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say there were eight drivers charged for driving while under suspension and/or driving without insurance.

 

More on Crime
Impaired DrivingGuelph NewsSt. Patrick's DayGuelph Police ServiceNoise ComplaintsOpen Liquorloud noise
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers