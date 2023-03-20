1 dead, police investigate apparent car fire on Lagimodiere Boulevard in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

An apparent vehicle fire on Lagimodiere Boulevard Monday morning has left one person dead, police told 680 CJOB.

Officers were called to the scene just after 6 a.m., where they found a person with severe burns. The person was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where they later died of their injuries.

Police have yet to provide details on the circumstances of the fire, or whether they believe foul play was involved, but said they continue to investigate.

