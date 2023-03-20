Federal and provincial governments commit $485M to Saskatchewan agriculture programs

Send this page to someone via email

Funding from both the federal and provincial governments will be going to programs in Saskatchewan that aim to build the agriculture sector.

That’s according to the government of Saskatchewan, which says $485 million, of which 40 per cent is funded by the province, will be going towards initiatives under the five-year Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

Read more: Agriculture ministers reach deal on new Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership

“Through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, we are investing in the economic, environmental and social sustainability of the agriculture sector, while ensuring the resilience of supply chains,” said Gudie Hutchings, federal minister of rural economic development.

“These programs and initiatives will create new ways for producers in Saskatchewan and processors to continue to improve their competitiveness while protecting our environment.”

The province said under this agreement, there is a focus on agricultural research, support for water development, an increased funding cap in the Farm and Ranch Water Infrastructure Program and a larger per-acre payment under the Irrigation Development Program.

“The Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership will help build on the great work already happening in the agriculture industry in Saskatchewan,” said Saskatchewan agriculture minister David Marit.

“This investment will see enhancements to existing programs and the introduction of new programs to position us to continue on our sustainability journey, while ensuring the sector continues to grow, prosper and remain competitive.”

The province said the programs will focus on five areas:

$176.6 million for building sector capacity, growth and competitiveness

$53.4 million for climate change and environmental sustainability

$40.2 million for resiliency and public trust

$2 million to assist the industry with market development and trade

$175 million for science, research and innovation

Applications for federal programs started being accepted on March 6, with programs going into effect at the beginning of April.

The new agreement also goes into effect on April 1, and will be in place until March 31, 2028.

Global News has reached out to the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan for a response.