Crime

Police, government, community officials to talk missing people and chronic runaways Monday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 11:05 am
Manitoba missing persons press conference.
Provincial, community and law enforcement officials will be on hand Monday morning to talk about missing people and chronic runaways.

Manitoba cabinet ministers Kelvin Goertzen (justice) and Rochelle Squires (families) will be joined at 10:30 a.m. from the RCMP headquarters in Winnipeg by Manitoba’s top Mountie Rob Hill and Winnipeg police chief Danny Smyth.

Read more: Manitoba to continue to support program that prevents youth sexual exploitation

Heidi Spence, director of the MMIWG liaison unit for Manitoba Keewationowi Okimakanak, will also be on hand.

Global News will live-stream the press conference on this page.

MMIWG advocate on calls for action

 

