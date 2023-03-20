Police, government, community officials to talk missing people and chronic runaways Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial, community and law enforcement officials will be on hand Monday morning to talk about missing people and chronic runaways.

Manitoba cabinet ministers Kelvin Goertzen (justice) and Rochelle Squires (families) will be joined at 10:30 a.m. from the RCMP headquarters in Winnipeg by Manitoba’s top Mountie Rob Hill and Winnipeg police chief Danny Smyth.

Heidi Spence, director of the MMIWG liaison unit for Manitoba Keewationowi Okimakanak, will also be on hand.

