Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Air passenger complaints triple in 1 year as backlog continues to grow

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 20, 2023 7:32 am
Click to play video: 'Canada spending close to $76 million for CTA to reduce airline complaint backlog'
Canada spending close to $76 million for CTA to reduce airline complaint backlog
WATCH: Canada spending close to $76 million for CTA to reduce airline complaint backlog
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The number of air passenger complaints to Canada’s transport regulator is soaring, more than tripling to 42,000 over the past year.

The growing backlog means each case now needs more than a year and a half to handle, spurring advocates and politicians to question the entire process.

Read more: Canada’s air passenger rights will get overhaul to tackle denied claims: minister

NDP transport critic Taylor Bachrach plans to table a private member’s bill today that aims to close loopholes, increase fines and make compensation automatic for travellers whose flights are delayed or cancelled.

Bachrach and John Lawford, who heads the Public Interest Advocacy Centre, say the passenger rights overhaul promised by the federal government for this spring needs to make compensation automatic in the event of significant delays or short-notice cancellations.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Canadian travellers react to airline delay fines'
Canadian travellers react to airline delay fines

Last week, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra pledged $76 million over three years to chip away at the backlog by hiring 200 more employees,

Trending Now

He also vowed to end a loophole that lets airlines reject compensation claims by citing safety as the reason for a flight disruption.

The complaint backlog shot up after travel chaos erupted over the summer and again during the winter holidays as flight demand surged and weather refused to co-operate.

More on Canada
Canada. TravelAirport DelaysOmar Alghabratravel delaysTravel ChaosTravel Newscanada travel delaysairport chaoscanada travel newscanada travel chaosOmar Alghabra newstravel complaints
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers