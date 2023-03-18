Menu

Canada

Sask. Party president steps down after nine years

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted March 18, 2023 4:41 pm
With four prominent voices in the governing Sask. Party on their way out of caucus, observers suggest some policy shift may be inevitable. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Party revealed in an announcement on Saturday that its president, James Thorsteinson, will be stepping down. File / Global News
The Saskatchewan Party’s president, James Thorsteinson, is officially stepping down from his position.

Thorsteinson, who has been party President since November 2014, made the announcement on Saturday.

“After nearly nine years as Saskatchewan Party President, I will no longer be able to dedicate the time the position deserves,” Thorsteinson said.

Read more: Saskatchewan government emails warned of health-care collapse ahead of COVID patient transfer

Thorsteinson said he will continue to support the party in different ways going forward.

“James has put in hundreds of volunteer hours, driving to and attending party meetings in every part of the province. The Saskatchewan Party owes James a great debt of gratitude,” Premier Scott Moe said in the statement.

Derek Tallon will serve as the interim president until a new president is chosen at the Saskatchewan Party convention, which is scheduled for the fall of 2023.

