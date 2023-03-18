Sask. Party president steps down after nine years

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Party’s president, James Thorsteinson, is officially stepping down from his position.

Thorsteinson, who has been party President since November 2014, made the announcement on Saturday.

“After nearly nine years as Saskatchewan Party President, I will no longer be able to dedicate the time the position deserves,” Thorsteinson said.

Thorsteinson said he will continue to support the party in different ways going forward.

“James has put in hundreds of volunteer hours, driving to and attending party meetings in every part of the province. The Saskatchewan Party owes James a great debt of gratitude,” Premier Scott Moe said in the statement.

Derek Tallon will serve as the interim president until a new president is chosen at the Saskatchewan Party convention, which is scheduled for the fall of 2023.