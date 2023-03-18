Menu

Canada

Regimental funerals to be held for fallen EPS officers March 26

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted March 18, 2023 2:56 pm
Regimental funerals will be held on March 26 to honour the fallen Edmonton police officers who died in the line of duty Thursday.

Premier Danielle Smith made the announcement of the official service on Saturday morning on 630 CHED’s Your Province, Your Premier.

The families of Const. Travis Jordan and Const. Brett Ryan will receive $100,000 each from the Heroes Fund, “to help them deal with the offset of this horrible tragedy,” said Smith.

Read more: 2 Edmonton police officers shot and killed: ‘Unthinkable and horrific tragedy’

The two young officers were shot while responding to a domestic dispute call Thursday.

The Edmonton Police Foundation has also started a GoFundMe memorial fundraiser for the families, which, as of Saturday afternoon, almost reached it’s $250,000 goal.

