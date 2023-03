See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for London, Ont., and the nearby region.

The area could expect 5-10 cm of snow by Sunday morning.

Meteorologists say flurries hit the region Saturday morning, will take a brief pause and return later in the afternoon or evening.

Blowing snow may lead to poor visibility, the weather agency warns.

Saturday calls for a high of -4 C and a low of -8 C.

Sunday calls for a high of 3 C and a low of -5 C.