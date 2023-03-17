Police look for suspect after assault outside Law Courts Building

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after a woman was assaulted outside the Law Courts Building early Friday morning.
Police say the 20-year-old woman was walking from St. Mary Avenue and Kennedy Street to the courthouse at around 5:45 a.m. when an unknown man began to follow her.
As the woman reached the entrance to the building on Kennedy Street, the suspect approached the victim, leading to a struggle.
The woman fell, and the suspect touched her on the lower body, before fleeing. The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.
The Sex Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.
Police say the man is between 20-30 years old, around 5’9″ with a larger build and long dark hair. He was wearing a black jacket.
Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to call Sex Crimes investigators at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
