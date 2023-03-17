Menu

Crime

Police look for suspect after assault outside Law Courts Building

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 11:33 pm
Police look for suspect after assault outside Law Courts Building - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after a woman was assaulted outside the Law Courts Building early Friday morning.

Police say the 20-year-old woman was walking from St. Mary Avenue and Kennedy Street to the courthouse at around 5:45 a.m. when an unknown man began to follow her.

As the woman reached the entrance to the building on Kennedy Street, the suspect approached the victim, leading to a struggle.

The woman fell, and the suspect touched her on the lower body, before fleeing. The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Read more: Winnipeg police say rise in reported assaults downtown linked to meth use: ‘It’s a scourge’

The Sex Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the man is between 20-30 years old, around 5’9″ with a larger build and long dark hair. He was wearing a black jacket.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to call Sex Crimes investigators at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

