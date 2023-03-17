Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa police union defends using ‘thin blue line’ again after Edmonton shooting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2023 3:52 pm
A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen in Ottawa, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Ottawa's Mayor has put out a statement after public backlash over photos of the Ottawa Police Service wearing a 'thin blue line' symbol on their hockey jerseys at a charity game on March 10. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen in Ottawa, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Ottawa's Mayor has put out a statement after public backlash over photos of the Ottawa Police Service wearing a 'thin blue line' symbol on their hockey jerseys at a charity game on March 10. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw/TXB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Ottawa Police Association is defending its use of the controversial “thin blue line” symbol for the second time in just over a week.

The police association tweeted the symbol Thursday on an image of the Edmonton police logo after two officers were killed in the Alberta capital.

A city councillor had been among those to condemn the use of the symbol on hockey jerseys police officers wore during a charity game last weekend.

Read more: Ottawa councillor denounces police wearing ‘thin blue line’ symbol on hockey jerseys

The “thin blue line” has been adopted in recent years by far right groups, leading police forces across the country — including Ottawa’s — to ban members from wearing the symbol while on duty.

Trending Now

The association’s president Matthew Cox said in a statement today that the symbol is meant to honour fallen officers, and that the association is “angry and disappointed” at the “alarming and inaccurate description” of what it means.

Story continues below advertisement

In Canada, the symbol generally looks like a blue line cutting horizontally across a black-and-white version of the Canadian flag.

More on Canada
Edmonton policeOttawaOttawa PoliceEdmonton shootingOttawa Police AssociationEdmonton police officers killed
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers