Traffic

Icy roads, poor visibility, shut down Highway 75 in Manitoba Friday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 4:16 pm
Icy conditions mean road closures for some Manitoba highways.
Icy conditions mean road closures for some Manitoba highways. File / Global News
Icy conditions and poor visibility have led to highway closures in Manitoba Friday afternoon.

Highway 75 northbound from the U.S./Canada border to Winnipeg has been entirely shut down. The southbound lanes have also been closed between Winnipeg and Ste. Agathe.

Read more: Perimeter Highway, part of Highway 1 reopening Wednesday morning

Highway 14 is also closed between Plum Coulee and Highway 75.

No word on when the roads are expected to reopen, but the province warns closure signs may not be visible under the current conditions.

Click to play video: 'Keeping drivers off closed highways'
Keeping drivers off closed highways
road closuresHighwaysIcy RoadsU.S. Canada borderManitoba highwaysHighway 14Highway 75
