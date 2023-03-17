Icy roads, poor visibility, shut down Highway 75 in Manitoba Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Icy conditions and poor visibility have led to highway closures in Manitoba Friday afternoon.

Highway 75 northbound from the U.S./Canada border to Winnipeg has been entirely shut down. The southbound lanes have also been closed between Winnipeg and Ste. Agathe.

#HWY75 Caution on HWY-75 Northbound from HWY-29 Northbound to HWY-305. All Lanes Closed. https://t.co/eXJrwjuQn2 — Manitoba Roads (@MBGovRoads) March 17, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Highway 14 is also closed between Plum Coulee and Highway 75.

No word on when the roads are expected to reopen, but the province warns closure signs may not be visible under the current conditions.