Icy roads, poor visibility, shut down Highway 75 in Manitoba Friday

Icy conditions and poor visibility have led to highway closures in Manitoba Friday afternoon.
Highway 75 northbound from the U.S./Canada border to Winnipeg has been entirely shut down. The southbound lanes have also been closed between Winnipeg and Ste. Agathe.
Highway 14 is also closed between Plum Coulee and Highway 75.
No word on when the roads are expected to reopen, but the province warns closure signs may not be visible under the current conditions.
