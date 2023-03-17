Menu

Politics

‘Troubled’ Eby seeks CSIS briefing on election interference

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2023 5:10 pm
Click to play video: 'New allegations of Chinese election interference, this time in Vancouver'
New allegations of Chinese election interference, this time in Vancouver
Vancouver's former mayor, Kennedy Stewart, says two agents from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service approached him in May 2022, warning him of potential Chinese interference in the city's election campaign. While Stewart says his margin of defeat was too large to have been influenced by external forces, the allegations are serious enough to warrant an inquiry. Emad Agahi reports.
British Columbia Premier David Eby says he’s “very troubled” by allegations of Chinese interference in Vancouver’s municipal elections last year and he’s asked Canada’s intelligence agency for a briefing.

Eby says Canadians deserve a “thorough and independent investigation” into the claims reported in the Globe and Mail newspaper this week that China’s consulate in Vancouver meddled in the municipal polls by using diaspora community groups and grooming certain candidates.

Read more: Vancouver mayor says foreign meddling ‘insinuations’ are because he’s not Causasian

The premier says he’s asked for a “full briefing” by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service but he hasn’t received it yet.

The newspaper report cites CSIS documents, but Eby says he’s not in a position to comment on their credibility.

The report prompted Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim to say on Thursday that he was disgusted by its “insinuations,” and he wouldn’t be part of the conversation if he was Caucasian.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau hopes David Johnston will ‘bring down the temperature’ on election interference investigation as special rapporteur'
Trudeau hopes David Johnston will ‘bring down the temperature’ on election interference investigation as special rapporteur

Eby says the majority of tools to fight international interference are in federal hands, but he needs to know if there’s any way for B.C. to “close any gaps” that the province may have available to it.

Trending Now

He says that, for example, Elections BC has already brought forward recommendations to combat misinformation.

Read more: Former governor general David Johnston to oversee foreign interference probes

“We’re always looking for ways to make sure our elections are free and fair,” Eby said at a news conference in Prince Rupert.

This week’s newspaper report says the CSIS documents do not name the consulate’s favoured mayoral and council contenders, but it wanted the incumbent Kennedy Stewart to lose.

Sim, Vancouver’s first Canadian mayor of Chinese descent, defeated Stewart by more than 36,000 votes.

 

© 2023 The Canadian Press

