Kingston police restricting airspace near Queen’s University for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

In anticipation of large street gatherings within the Queen’s University district, Kingston police have stepped up their enforcement of the area for St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The force has restricted airspace around the popular party zone from 8 a.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Sunday.

Police say no aircraft, which includes drones, regardless of weight or classification, unmanned aerial vehicles or remotely piloted aircraft systems are allowed within a 926-meter radius originating from the intersection of Aberdeen and Earl streets.

They add there are exceptions for instrument flight rules aircraft, MedEvac (air patient transfer services) and military aircraft.

“In past years and events drones have been observed flying in contravention of Transport Canada safety rules, endangering pedestrians, interfering with vehicular traffic, and compromising the operations of police and other emergency responders,” Kingston police stated in a news release.

Anyone found in contravention of Canadian Aviation Regulations under the Aeronautics Act can face fines up to $1,000, police say.

According to police, if a drone or other prohibited aircraft is found to have committed Criminal Code offences, the owner or operator could expect to have it seized for evidence purposes.