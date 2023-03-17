Menu

Canada

With St. Patrick’s Day parties looming, Waterloo issues parking ban in Uptown and University areas

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 11:10 am
With St. Patrick’s Day parties looming, Waterloo issues parking ban in Uptown and University areas - image View image in full screen
City of Waterloo
The City of Waterloo has issued an overnight parking ban for a number of neighbourhoods in the Uptown and University districts ahead of the annual unsanctioned street parties in the area.

In a release, it said parking will not be allowed in the area bordered by Westmount Road, Columbia Street, Weber Street and Erb Street on Friday or Saturday night.

Read more: St Patrick’s Day partiers close multiple Waterloo, Ont. streets

Even those with parking exceptions are not allowed to park in that area, according to the city.

A city spokesperson would not reveal other plans that have been formulated to deal with the annual parties in the Ezra Avenue area, which have attracted as many as 33,000 people in 2019.

Read more: Ezra Avenue St. Patrick’s Day crowd peaked at 33,000 people, Waterloo police say

The parties took a couple of years off in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic but last year, Waterloo regional police closed down Ezra Avenue in a bid to stop the celebration but revellers just moved to other streets in the area.

By 1:15 p.m., police had closed both Marshall and Regina streets as house parties overflowed onto them.

Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeSt. Patrick's DayUniversity of WaterlooWilfrid Laurier UniversitySt. Patrick's Day WaterlooSt. Patrick's Day party waterlooEZRA Avenue PATRICK'S DAYEZRA Avenye WaterlooST. PATRICK'S DAY 2023ST. PATRICK'S DAY WATERLOO 2023Waterloo Street Party
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

