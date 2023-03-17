With St. Patrick’s Day parties looming, Waterloo issues parking ban in Uptown and University areas

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Waterloo has issued an overnight parking ban for a number of neighbourhoods in the Uptown and University districts ahead of the annual unsanctioned street parties in the area.

In a release, it said parking will not be allowed in the area bordered by Westmount Road, Columbia Street, Weber Street and Erb Street on Friday or Saturday night.

Even those with parking exceptions are not allowed to park in that area, according to the city.

A city spokesperson would not reveal other plans that have been formulated to deal with the annual parties in the Ezra Avenue area, which have attracted as many as 33,000 people in 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

The parties took a couple of years off in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic but last year, Waterloo regional police closed down Ezra Avenue in a bid to stop the celebration but revellers just moved to other streets in the area.

By 1:15 p.m., police had closed both Marshall and Regina streets as house parties overflowed onto them.