Canada

Ministry reveals no environmental concerns following 14-car train derailment in Port Colborne, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 11:18 am
Photo of a derailed train car March 18, 2023 near Main Street West, approximately 100 metres east of King Street, in the city of Port Colborne. View image in full screen
Photo of a derailed train car March 18, 2023 near Main Street West, approximately 100 metres east of King Street, in the city of Port Colborne. @NRPS
Ontario’s Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) says a wheat spill following a 14-car train derailment in Port Colborne on Saturday morning doesn’t pose any environmental concerns.

In a release on Monday, MECP investigators deemed the site safe after an undetermined amount of wheat spilled onto parcels of land near tracks at Main Street West and King Street around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

A derailed train near a parking lot near Main Street West and King Street in the city of Port Colborne. View image in full screen
A derailed train near a parking lot near Main Street West and King Street in the city of Port Colborne. @NRPS

Niagara police say they’ve begun an investigation into the crash and are consulting with Transport Canada on the cause.

They say three hopper train cars carrying Ontario wheat essentially dropped part of their load on a privately owned parking lot.

Read more: Revised Ontario order gives Hamilton until end of October to complete dredging of Chedoke Creek

Investigators say the train was travelling from the Sugarloaf Mill to the Robin Hood Flour Mill when the last three train cars became dislodged and subsequently tipped over.

Trending Now

“The train engineer was not injured, nor were any members of the public,” police said in a release Monday.

Early into the probe, police say there is no evidence of any tampering with tracks.

The MECP says the wheat has since been cleaned up and removed.

Train DerailmentNiagara RegionNiagara newsMinistry of Environmentking street eastPort Colbornemain street westport colborne derailmentRobin Hood Flour MillRobin Hood Millsugarloaf mill
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

