Canada

Road closures to be in place for Toronto’s 2023 St. Patrick’s Day parade on Sunday

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 9:21 am
St. Patrick’s Day recipes!
Toronto police have released a list of rolling road closures that will be in place for most of the day Sunday for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The 34th annual parade takes place March 19 at noon in Toronto.

Full road closures will be in place along main streets such as Bloor, Yonge and Queen streets, with several other roads to be fully or partially closed.

Police warn there will be traffic flow impacts in the area. The event will take place rain or shine, police said.

The parade starts at noon at Bloor and St. George streets, then heads eastbound on Bloor Street West, south on Yonge Street, west at Queen Street West and ends at Nathan Phillips Square.

Here are the following road closure times:

8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.:

  • St. George Street from Bloor Street West to College Street
  • Devonshire Place from Bloor Street West to Hoskin Avenue

10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.:

  • Hoskin Avenue from St. George Street to Queen’s Park Crescent West
  • Harbord Street from St. George Street to Huron Street

11:55 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

  • Bloor Street from Huron Street to Yonge Street
  • Yonge Street from Bloor Street to Queen Street
  • Queen Street West from Yonge Street to University Avenue

12 p.m. to 3 p.m.:

  • Bay Street from Queen Street West to Dundas Street West
  • Elizabeth Street from Dundas Street West to Hagerman Street
  • Hagerman Street from Elizabeth Street to Bay Street

A number of TTC routes will be impacted due to the parade, police said.

