Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Churchill named one of “World’s Greatest Places” by TIME Magazine

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 11:25 pm
Churchill named one of “World’s Greatest Places” by TIME Magazine - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Manitoba town is being recognized by TIME Magazine as one of 2023’s “World Greatest Places”.

Churchill has made the list of 50 destinations and is being touted as a “northern wonder”.

American journalist Nicholas DeRenzo nominated Churchill after visiting the town in August and says he had an unforgettable experience.

“For wildlife experiences in North America, there is not another place that offers travellers such an up-close, front-row view as Churchill,” DeRenzo said in a statement.

“Best of all, in the era of over tourism, Churchill’s outfitters are innovating in creative ways that make you feel good about your impact as a visitor, from the new electric Tundra Buggy to conservation-focused tours alongside real scientists.”

It comes after Winnipeg was chosen by TIME in 2021 as one of the world’s 50 most extraordinary destinations.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Travel Manitoba President and CEO Colin Ferguson says he’s not surprised Churchill is receiving the honour.

“Anyone who has been to Churchill knows this is a world-class place to visit,” Ferguson said.

The profile can be viewed here (World’s Greatest Places 2023 | TIME) and the magazine will hit newsstands in the next few weeks

 

More on World
TravelManitobaChurchillPolar BearsTIME MagazineDestination
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers