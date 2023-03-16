Churchill named one of “World’s Greatest Places” by TIME Magazine

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba town is being recognized by TIME Magazine as one of 2023’s “World Greatest Places”.

Churchill has made the list of 50 destinations and is being touted as a “northern wonder”.

American journalist Nicholas DeRenzo nominated Churchill after visiting the town in August and says he had an unforgettable experience.

“For wildlife experiences in North America, there is not another place that offers travellers such an up-close, front-row view as Churchill,” DeRenzo said in a statement.

“Best of all, in the era of over tourism, Churchill’s outfitters are innovating in creative ways that make you feel good about your impact as a visitor, from the new electric Tundra Buggy to conservation-focused tours alongside real scientists.”

It comes after Winnipeg was chosen by TIME in 2021 as one of the world’s 50 most extraordinary destinations.

Travel Manitoba President and CEO Colin Ferguson says he’s not surprised Churchill is receiving the honour.

“Anyone who has been to Churchill knows this is a world-class place to visit,” Ferguson said.

The profile can be viewed here (World’s Greatest Places 2023 | TIME) and the magazine will hit newsstands in the next few weeks