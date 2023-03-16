Person dies after being struck by vehicle during dispute over money: Salmon Arm RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A person who was struck by a vehicle during a dispute over money last week has died, say police in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

On Thursday, Salmon Arm RCMP issued an update regarding the afternoon altercation on Monday, March 6, that involved four people, all of whom are known to each other and police.

RCMP said officers determined that two men felt they were owed money, and that they used a blunt object to damage a vehicle driven by one of the other two.

“The driver of the vehicle tried to escape the damage done to his vehicle,” police said last week, “and in the process struck one of the other pedestrians involved.”

Police said a fight then ensued, with the driver and passenger then battling the other male pedestrian.

Two people were sent to Shuswap Lakes General Hospital, with police saying they sustained various minor cuts, scrapes and a possible fractured hand.

But this week, they updated that, saying “one of the parties struck by the vehicle, and who was subsequently transported to hospital, has unfortunately succumbed to injuries sustained, and has since died.”

RCMP said the incident remains under investigation.