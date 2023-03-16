Students help Regina Food Bank with major roof construction

It has been a winter of labour for some students at the Regina Trades and Skills Centre (RTSC) as they have taken their education to new heights, beginning work on a new roof for the Regina Food Bank.

As part of their course, the students were given the opportunity to get hands-on training in the industry.

The project will see them re-roof 7,100 square feet for the Regina Food Bank. For two students, this is an opportunity to give back to the community that raised them.

“It feels wonderful, it honestly does,” said RTSC student Jackson Sunshine.

For Malachi Leader, an RTSC student, he said the experience mixed with helping the community has been a really good feeling.

“Being able to help each other and work off each other, we help them fix the building and they can provide more food for all the people here,” he said.

The food bank said the students working at zero cost on the project is expected to save them $180,000 in repairs, which will cover over 540,00 meals for the food bank.

“You gained practical experience but you guys helped feed our neighbours at a time where there is a record demand for our services,” vice-president of the Regina Food Bank David Froh said when addressing the students.

If the nice weather can hold for Regina, the students have roughly three weeks of work left before the renovation is complete.