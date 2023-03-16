Menu

Crime

DNA testing leads to charges in break-and-enters spanning 15 years in Saskatoon

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 5:14 pm
Saskatoon police cruiser View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Police Service Break and Enter Unit has laid new charges in connection to several incidents that date back 15 years. File / Global News
The Saskatoon Police Service break and enter unit has laid new charges in connection to several incidents that date back 15 years.

On July 26, 2008, police were called to the 200 block of Primrose Drive for a report of a break and enter.

Read more: 2 people from Stanley Mission, Sask. face 14 charges each after 2022 assault, robbery

When police arrived, they found a damaged front door, a cash register that had been pried open and a small amount of money taken. Investigators were able to collect a small amount of DNA at the scene, but it was unidentifiable at the time.

Police said similar incidents occurred in July and November of 2012, July 2014, and August 2020. In all cases, small amounts of DNA were collected by investigators.

Between 2008 and 2020, several computers, electronic equipment and at least $3,000 were stolen.

On May 5, 2021, Saskatoon police received information regarding a break and enter in the 500 block of 2nd Avenue North, where roughly $11,000 of merchandise was stolen.

Trending Now

Video evidence led to the arrest of a 56-year-old man, on June 24, 2021.

Read more: Ile a la Crosse, Sask. man faces break and enter, assault and robbery charges

It was then the connection was found to the decade-long string of break-and-enters.

On October 23, 2022, DNA was collected from the suspect and confirmed by the RCMP Forensic Lab to be a match for the DNA collected in the previous incidents.

The now 57-year-old man faces an additional five charges of break and enter. He is currently serving time for previous charges.

