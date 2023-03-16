Menu

Crime

Two suspects sought by OPP in Central Elgin church theft

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted March 16, 2023 4:59 pm
OPP are asking for the public to assist in identifying two individuals in a suspected robbery of a church in Central Elgin. The first individual is in the left and middle image, with the second suspect in the right image. View image in full screen
OPP are asking for the public to assist in identifying two individuals in a suspected robbery of a church in Central Elgin. The first individual is in the left and middle image, with the second suspect in the right image. OPP
Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public to assist in identifying two individuals in a suspected robbery of a church.

On the evening of Feb. 26, two individuals entered the Free Reformed Church on George Street in Central Elgin, though police say nothing was taken.

Read more: Sudden death investigation launched in Elgin County, OPP say

The following day, Feb. 27, police say two people entered the church at 5:20 a.m. and stole items totalling a value of $1,500.

Police say two people attempted to enter the church sometime between 12:05 a.m. and 12:50 a.m. on Monday but fled after an alarm was activated.

According to police, one individual is described as wearing a black coat, a black New York Yankees hat, camouflage pants and dark shoes.

The second individual is described as wearing a blue latex glove on their left hand, a camouflage glove on their right hand and a bucket hat.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or the identity of those involved is asked to immediately contact police or Crime Stoppers.

OPPRobberyTheftElgin CountyOntario Provincal Policechurch theftChurch robberyFree Reformed Church
