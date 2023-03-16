Two suspects sought by OPP in Central Elgin church theft

Send this page to someone via email

Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public to assist in identifying two individuals in a suspected robbery of a church.

On the evening of Feb. 26, two individuals entered the Free Reformed Church on George Street in Central Elgin, though police say nothing was taken.

The following day, Feb. 27, police say two people entered the church at 5:20 a.m. and stole items totalling a value of $1,500.

Police say two people attempted to enter the church sometime between 12:05 a.m. and 12:50 a.m. on Monday but fled after an alarm was activated.

According to police, one individual is described as wearing a black coat, a black New York Yankees hat, camouflage pants and dark shoes.

The second individual is described as wearing a blue latex glove on their left hand, a camouflage glove on their right hand and a bucket hat.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or the identity of those involved is asked to immediately contact police or Crime Stoppers.