Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Report, apology for King’s prof abuse in Nova Scotia a ‘watershed moment’: lawyer

By The Staff Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 3:54 pm
Click to play video: 'University of King’s College president apologizes for school’s failure to act on Hankey allegations'
University of King’s College president apologizes for school’s failure to act on Hankey allegations
The president and vice-chancellor of the University of King's College has apologized after an independent review found the school failed to respond appropriately to historical sexual assault allegations against former professor Wayne Hankey. Alicia Draus has more on what the report found.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Halifax lawyer says the men who came forward to report abuse by a former professor at the University of King’s College have created a “watershed moment” for other survivors.

Liam O’Reilly said in an interview that an apology Wednesday from King’s president William Lahey for the Halifax school’s failure to keep students safe from Wayne Hankey‘s sexual assaults will help other victims feel safer to speak out.

Read more: Review finds Halifax university ‘protected’ late professor accused of sexual assault

Lahey made his apology following the release of a report from a Toronto-based law firm that said the school failed to address allegations of Hankey’s abuse and instead protected him.

The report compiled stories from interviews with more than 80 people who interacted with Hankey, who taught at the school between 1974 and 2015 and was charged with sexual assault in 2021. He died in February 2022 at the age of 77 before the case came to trial.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Sexual assault charges against Wayne Hankey dismissed after the former professor’s death

O’Reilly filed a civil lawsuit last March naming several defendants, including King’s board of governors, on behalf of a man who says Hankey sexually assaulted him in the late 1970s when he was 14.

O’Reilly says Lahey’s apology expressed the sentiments that those abused by Hankey wanted to hear.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2023.

More on Canada
Sexual AssaultSexual AbuseUniversity of King's CollegeKing'sWayne Hankeywayne hankey reviewwayne hankey reportwayne hankey sexual abuse
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers