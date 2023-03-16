Menu

Canada

Sunbeam heated blankets recalled over fire, burn risk

By Eric Stober Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 4:05 pm
sunbeam-heated-blanket-recall
Sunbeam Queen Size Heated Blanket has been recalled in Canada. Recalls Canada
Sunbeam heated blankets sold between September 2022 and January 2023 are being recalled due to the potential of overheating.

Some 18,000 Sunbeam queen-size heated blankets were sold in Canada, according to the government. The recall involves those with model number 32810027, which were sold with detachable controllers. The model number is printed on the wash label on the blanket.

The recall notice warns that the blanket poses the threat of possibly causing burns or fires.

“As of March 8, 2023, the company has received (seven) reports of incidents and no reports of injuries in Canada,” the notice reads.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the blanket, unplug it and contact the distributor Star Elite for a full refund.

