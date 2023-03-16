4 people in custody after replica firearm recovered in Mississauga, police say

Four people have been taken into custody after a replica firearm was seized in Mississauga, police say.
In a tweet at around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Peel Regional Police said officers were called to the Dundas Street West and Confederation Parkway area for reports of a person with a gun.
Police said no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.
In an update, officers said four adults were taken into custody.
According to police, a replica firearm was recovered.
Police said roads were closed in the area temporarily.
