Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

4 people in custody after replica firearm recovered in Mississauga, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 2:42 pm
A Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a police vehicle in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a police vehicle in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Four people have been taken into custody after a replica firearm was seized in Mississauga, police say.

In a tweet at around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Peel Regional Police said officers were called to the Dundas Street West and Confederation Parkway area for reports of a person with a gun.

Police said no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Read more: Canada-wide warrant issued for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in fatal Toronto stabbing

In an update, officers said four adults were taken into custody.

According to police, a replica firearm was recovered.

Police said roads were closed in the area temporarily.

Story continues below advertisement

Crimepeel regional policeMississaugaPRPMississauga crimeReplica FirearmPerson with a gunmississauga gun
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers