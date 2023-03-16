Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ottawa misses own deadline on inking deal with Quebec shipyard to build icebreakers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2023 3:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Feds double icebreaker pledge, awarding contracts to B.C. and Quebec firms'
Feds double icebreaker pledge, awarding contracts to B.C. and Quebec firms
The federal government is now planning to build two heavy icebreakers for the Canadian Coast Guard over the next decade. It originally promised only one vessel. B.C.-based Seaspan Shipyards and Quebec-based Chantier Davie will split a contract to each build one. David Akin explains how the decision was likely made with the next election in mind. – May 6, 2021
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ottawa has quietly missed its own deadline for finalizing an agreement with a Quebec shipyard so it can start work on Canada’s next fleet of icebreakers.

The federal procurement department said last summer that it planned to have finished negotiations with Chantier Davie by the end of the year.

Read more: Ottawa’s talks with Quebec shipyard to build much needed icebreakers shrouded in fog

That didn’t happen, though neither side is saying why or when they expect the deal to be inked.

The pace of talks between Ottawa and Davie has been a source of consternation and concern since they were first launched in December 2019.

Concerns have largely revolved around the need to deliver new icebreakers before the Canadian Coast Guard’s existing fleet is forced into retirement.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker to undergo repairs after fire in generator room

The Coast Guard has lost a number of ships due to age in recent years due to mechanical problems, and many of its icebreakers have already exceeded their expected lifespans.

 

More on Politics
Canadian Coast GuardDavie shipyardIcebreakerChantier DavieicebreakersCanadian Coast Guard icebreakerOttawa Davie icebreakersQuebec shipbuilderShipbuilder
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers