Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario integrity commissioner pauses Ford stag-and-doe probe

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2023 1:25 pm
Click to play video: 'New complaint filed against Premier Ford over stag and doe'
New complaint filed against Premier Ford over stag and doe
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario’s integrity commissioner says he’s temporarily setting aside a request from the NDP to issue an opinion on Premier Doug Ford’s daughter’s stag-and-doe event.

Integrity Commissioner J. David Wake says in a statement today that while there are some “flaws” in the request from NDP Leader Marit Stiles, he isn’t outright dismissing it – just pausing it – because there is overlap with a related investigation.

Stiles had also asked Wake to investigate what she called the “curious timing of recent purchases of Greenbelt land by powerful landowners with donor and political ties to the Ontario PC Party.”

Read more: Ontario NDP requests formal ethics investigation into Ford stag-and-doe bash

Wake says he and his staff are reviewing the “extensive material” gathered so far, have done independent research, and are preparing summonses for numerous witnesses to be interviewed.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford and Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark have both denied tipping off developers ahead of the public announcement that the government would remove land from 15 different areas of the protected Greenbelt so that 50,000 homes can be built.

Ford has acknowledged that some developers, who are friends, attended the $150-a-ticket stag-and-doe event and media reports say lobbyists and government relations firms were also invited.

Trending Now

But Wake says the only question that matters is whether Ford himself received any funds, which the premier has denied.

Click to play video: 'Ford says Integrity commissioner cleared his daughter’s stag and doe that was attended by developers'
Ford says Integrity commissioner cleared his daughter’s stag and doe that was attended by developers
OntarioDoug FordpoliticsOntario politicsFordStag and doeOntario integrity commissionerforg stag and doe controversyIntegrity Commissioner J. David Wake
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers