Ontario NDP requests formal ethics investigation into Ford stag-and-doe bash

Ontario’s NDP has filed an official complaint with the province’s integrity commissioner asking for an investigation into a Global News story about Premier Doug Ford‘s family fundraiser and whether the premier “acted improperly.”

Global News revealed exclusive details about a stag and doe party held at the premier’s house in August 2022 for the premier’s daughter and son-in-law ahead of their wedding last fall.

While Ford maintains he was been cleared of wrongdoing by the integrity commissioner’s office, the premier has confirmed key details of the story, including the fact that developers were in attendance and that tickets were being sold for $150.

“In my opinion, it’s absolutely ridiculous about a $150 stag. You’ve got to be kidding me,” Ford said at a news conference on Feb. 15.

Ford said his family had been in politics for years, adding that “no one can influence the Fords.” He has repeatedly stressed that the event was a family private family matter.

Global News reported that invitations were also sent to lobbying and government relations firms. Some sources said they were asked to donate $1,000 to the couple, while others were “browbeaten” into purchasing tickets.

Other sources, who refused to attend the event, told Global News they viewed the fundraiser as a “pay for play” event and worried about their personal integrity and reputation if they attended.

“I don’t want to be seen trying to gain influence by paying for his daughter’s wedding,” a source said.

NEW: Ontario's NDP has asked for an official ethics investigation into Premier Doug Ford over the $150/ticket family fundraiser — stag and doe — that included developers and lobbyists. The government calls it a "smear attack."

In the complaint to the integrity commissioner, NDP Leader Marit Stiles wrote that she was “concerned that invitees felt pressured to contribute to the Premier’s family fundraiser, particularly as some invitees felt they weren’t being asked as ‘friends’ of the Premier — but as government stakeholders — and feared impacts on their professional reputations and working relationships with the government.”

Government house leader Paul Calandra dismissed the NDP request as a “smear attack.”

“What the leader of the opposition is saying is she wants the premier of this province to ask his daughter to table in the legislature the guest list to their wedding,” Calandra said to applause from members of the Ontario PC caucus.

The integrity commissioner initially cleared Ford in late January — months after the party took place — because the premier indicated that the developers who attended were “personal friends” and that there was no discussion of government business at the party.

“The Commissioner issued an opinion that there was nothing to indicate non-compliance with the Members’ Integrity Act related to these events,” the commissioner said in a statement to Global News.

In her letter to the integrity commissioner, Stiles said the premier has to be held to a higher standard.

“The Premier is obligated to avoid conflict and the appearance of conflict,” Stiles said.