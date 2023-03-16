Menu

Video link
Headline link
Traffic

Collision between minivan and truck leaves two dead, four injured in Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2023 1:32 pm
A Sûreté du Québec police cruiser on display at the Montreal Auto show in Montreal, Que., January 18, 2018. View image in full screen
A Sûreté du Québec police cruiser on display at the Montreal Auto show in Montreal, Que., January 18, 2018. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press
A 12-year-old girl and a man in his 40s died Wednesday in a head-on collision between a minivan and a heavy truck in Quebec’s Chaudière-Appalaches region.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. on Highway 112 in the small municipality of St-Frédéric, about an hour’s drive south of Quebec City.

Read more: ‘Quebec is Amqui:’ Premier visits grief-stricken community after fatal crash

The minivan was carrying six people, and provincial police said two of its occupants were left in critical condition while the other two suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities also said that none of the five people in the truck sustained any apparent injuries.

Read more: 1 dead, 4 injured in head-on crash on Quebec’s Highway 20, drunk driving charges laid

It was not immediately clear what led to the collision, but initial findings showed that the 16-metre truck was travelling eastbound and the minivan was heading westbound at the time of impact.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Amqui fatal crash: Residents rally as they try to make sense of tragedy

 

