Man charged with mischief after Etobicoke police station window damaged

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a man is facing charges after he allegedly threw something at a glass window of an Etobicoke police station.

Police said during the early hours of March 5, a man went to 22 Division in Etobicoke located at Dundas and Bloor streets.

An object was thrown through the front glass window, police allege.

Later that day, investigators put out a description of a suspect.

Read more: Man wanted after allegedly throwing object at Toronto police station window

Ten days later, on March 15, officers said they had made an arrest in the mischief incident.

Police have charged 32-year-old Milan Lazic with mischief/damage to property under $5,000, breaching a conditional sentence order and other highway traffic acts.

Story continues below advertisement

He was scheduled to appear at bail court Thursday morning.