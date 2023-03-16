Man charged with mischief after Etobicoke police station window damaged

Toronto police say a man is facing charges after he allegedly threw something at a glass window of an Etobicoke police station.
Police said during the early hours of March 5, a man went to 22 Division in Etobicoke located at Dundas and Bloor streets.
An object was thrown through the front glass window, police allege.
Later that day, investigators put out a description of a suspect.
Ten days later, on March 15, officers said they had made an arrest in the mischief incident.
Police have charged 32-year-old Milan Lazic with mischief/damage to property under $5,000, breaching a conditional sentence order and other highway traffic acts.
He was scheduled to appear at bail court Thursday morning.
