Crime

Man charged with mischief after Etobicoke police station window damaged

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 12:39 pm
Police say a man threw an object at the window of the 22 Division police station in Etobicoke, Ont. View image in full screen
Police say a man threw an object at the window of the 22 Division police station in Etobicoke, Ont. Global News
Toronto police say a man is facing charges after he allegedly threw something at a glass window of an Etobicoke police station.

Police said during the early hours of March 5, a man went to 22 Division in Etobicoke located at Dundas and Bloor streets.

An object was thrown through the front glass window, police allege.

Later that day, investigators put out a description of a suspect.

Read more: Man wanted after allegedly throwing object at Toronto police station window

Ten days later, on March 15, officers said they had made an arrest in the mischief incident.

Police have charged 32-year-old Milan Lazic with mischief/damage to property under $5,000, breaching a conditional sentence order and other highway traffic acts.

He was scheduled to appear at bail court Thursday morning.

