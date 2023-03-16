Crime spree leads to a dozen charges for Winnipeg suspect

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a dozen charges in connection with an alleged crime spree Tuesday that involved robberies at three grocery stores and a gas station.

In one of the incidents, a grocery employee was punched in the face.

Police say they believe the same suspect was responsible for all four robberies, and he’s further accused of stealing a car from a Donald Street parking garage that morning.

The stolen vehicle is what led to the man’s arrest, as it was spotted speeding and driving erratically by Manitoba RCMP in the Beausejour area early Wednesday morning.

After officers were eventually able to pull it over, the driver was taken into custody, ticketed for driving offences, and turned over to Winnipeg police.

Story continues below advertisement

He faces three robbery charges, two counts of disguise with intent, theft under $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of speeding, driving without a licence, careless driving, and failing to stop for police.