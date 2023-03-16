Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, March 16

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 12:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, March 16'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, March 16
WATCH: A chance of flurries — Chantal Wagner with your Thursday, March 16, morning SkyTracker forecast.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Record crowd for Saskatoon Blades game, discussing racism at Saskatoon Public Schools, budgetary pressures for city council and Neo seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, March 16, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatoon Blades preparing for record crowd

Around 15,000 people are set to attend the Saskatoon Blades game on March 19 when they take on Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats.

Business operations manager Tyler Wawryk explains what fans attending the game need to know, including ways to get to the game.

He also has details on how fans can get their playoff tickets.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Blades preparing for record crowd'
Saskatoon Blades preparing for record crowd

Eliminating racism in Saskatoon Public Schools: Family Matters

March 21 is the International Day for the Elimination of Racism.

Story continues below advertisement

Cheryl Ermine, an anti-racist anti-oppressive educational consultant with Saskatoon Public Schools, explains why it is important to discuss racism in schools.

She also looks at different ways to talk about or teach about racism in schools and ways the school division is supporting anti-racism education.

Click to play video: 'Eliminating racism in Saskatoon Public Schools: Family Matters'
Eliminating racism in Saskatoon Public Schools: Family Matters

City councillors facing budgetary challenges: Bev Dubois

Saskatoon city council is gearing up for its next business plan and budget cycle.

Ward 9 Coun. Bev Dubois looks at some of the biggest challenges city councillors are facing going into the budget process.

Dubois also discusses the upcoming closure of the Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre for refurbishing.

Click to play video: 'City councillors facing budgetary challenges: Bev Dubois'
City councillors facing budgetary challenges: Bev Dubois

Neo seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Trending Now

Meet Neo, a five-month-old Pyrenees mix in need of a new home.

Story continues below advertisement

Jemma Omidian from the Saskatoon SPCA explains the best type of home for Neo.

Omidian also has details on how the community can help the shelter and its capacity issues.

Click to play video: 'Neo seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet'
Neo seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, March 16

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, March 16.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, March 16'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, March 16
RacismWHLSaskatoon BladesAdopt a PetFamily MattersSaskatoon City CouncilSaskatoon SPCASaskatoon Public SchoolsGlobal News Morning SaskatoonBev Dubois
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers