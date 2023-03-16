Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, March 16

Send this page to someone via email

Record crowd for Saskatoon Blades game, discussing racism at Saskatoon Public Schools, budgetary pressures for city council and Neo seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, March 16, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatoon Blades preparing for record crowd

Around 15,000 people are set to attend the Saskatoon Blades game on March 19 when they take on Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats.

Business operations manager Tyler Wawryk explains what fans attending the game need to know, including ways to get to the game.

He also has details on how fans can get their playoff tickets.

Eliminating racism in Saskatoon Public Schools: Family Matters

March 21 is the International Day for the Elimination of Racism.

Cheryl Ermine, an anti-racist anti-oppressive educational consultant with Saskatoon Public Schools, explains why it is important to discuss racism in schools.

She also looks at different ways to talk about or teach about racism in schools and ways the school division is supporting anti-racism education.

City councillors facing budgetary challenges: Bev Dubois

Saskatoon city council is gearing up for its next business plan and budget cycle.

Ward 9 Coun. Bev Dubois looks at some of the biggest challenges city councillors are facing going into the budget process.

Dubois also discusses the upcoming closure of the Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre for refurbishing.

Neo seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Meet Neo, a five-month-old Pyrenees mix in need of a new home.

Jemma Omidian from the Saskatoon SPCA explains the best type of home for Neo.

Omidian also has details on how the community can help the shelter and its capacity issues.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, March 16

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, March 16.