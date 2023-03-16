‘Generous’ donation to Peterborough Animal Care Centre in memory of animal lover

Send this page to someone via email

A dog adoption suite will be named after Drew MacDonald following a “generous” memorial donation to the new Peterborough Animal Care Centre.

According to the Peterborough Humane Society, Gloria Porter-MacDonald provided the gift in memory of her Drew, who died in January 2020 at the age of 51. Porter-MacDonald has requested the amount remain undisclosed, says the society.

The donation will support the society’s capital campaign, specifically for a dog adoption suite. The society says the suites are the largest of their kind in Canada and offer indoor/outdoor access for each dog, with front glass enclosures for public viewing to encourage quick adoptions.

A dog adoption suite has been named in MacDonald’s honour, and the name will also be displayed on the Donor Wall at the centre at 1999 Technology Dr., which opened earlier this year. The $10.3-million centre replaced the society’s former 65-year-old facility on Lansdowne Street East.

“Drew was an owner/operator in the transportation industry. He was a gentle giant; kind, a loyal friend, a team player and willing to help,” said Porter-MacDonald. “Drew had a sense of humour, a strong work ethic and a deep appreciation for those who risk life and limb for others.”

Porter-MacDonald said her son was a huge dog lover, beginning with a Doberman pinscher when the family already had a miniature poodle.

“And later when he brought home two bonded beagle puppies from the Peterborough Humane Society rather than leave one behind unadopted,” she said. “Drew loved his dogs, Weebles and especially Bella, who became very therapeutic for him.”

Porter-MacDonald says when it was necessary to re-home MacDonald’s two beagles, Buddy and Sam, she “felt comfortable” that the centre was available to help find them a new home.

“We wanted to support the new Peterborough Animal Care Centre in improving the needs of our local community for pets and animals in memory of Drew’s love of dogs,” she said.

Shawn Morey, the society’s executive director, says through the donation, MacDonald’s love for animals will “live on for generations.”

“We are honoured to recognize Drew and his love for animals through our new Centre,” said Morrey. “This donation to the centre will not only impact the lives of the animals in our care but our entire community and beyond. Memorial gifts are an incredible way to leave a lasting impact, and we are truly thankful to be a part of Drew’s memory.”

A grand opening for the animal care centre is being planned for June.

The 24,000-square-foot facility features a provincial dog rehabilitation centre, an adoptions and education centre, a spay and neuter clinic and offices. Donations are still being accepted for the society’s Our Pet Project capital campaign program.