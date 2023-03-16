Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Provincial byelection held Thursday in Hamilton Centre; NDP expected to win

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2023 6:09 am
Voters line up outside a voting station to cast their ballot in the Toronto's municipal election in Toronto on Monday, October 22, 2018. It's voting day in Ontario, with municipal and school board elections set to take place across the province.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
Voters line up outside a voting station to cast their ballot in the Toronto's municipal election in Toronto on Monday, October 22, 2018. It's voting day in Ontario, with municipal and school board elections set to take place across the province.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. chy
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

HAMILTON — Residents in Hamilton Centre head to the polls today to vote for a new provincial representative to replace Andrea Horwath.

The former Ontario NDP leader held Hamilton Centre, as well as a predecessor riding, since 2004 and consistently won with wide margins.

But Horwath stepped down as leader and resigned her seat after the party failed to win last year’s election.

The NDP candidate in today’s byelection is widely expected to win, despite being put on the defensive over some of her activism.

Sarah Jama is the executive director and co-founder of the Disability Justice Network of Ontario and co-founded the Hamilton Encampment Support Network, among other community involvement, but Jewish organization B’nai Brith has criticized her as a “radical anti-Israel advocate.”

Read more: Ontario NDP expected to recapture Horwath’s old Hamilton riding in byelection

Story continues below advertisement

Jama has said the criticism has centred around what she describes as standing up for Palestinian human rights, which shouldn’t be conflated with anti-Semitism.

Trending Now

Liberal candidate Deirdre Pike also ran for that party in the riding in 2018, and hopes it is more of a wide open race without Horwath in the running.

Progressive Conservative candidate Peter Wiesner, Green candidate Lucia Iannantuono and six other candidates are also running.

During advance voting, about five per cent of those eligible cast a ballot, compared to an 11 per cent advance voting turnout in riding in the 2022 general election, Elections Ontario said.

Low turnout usually favours the incumbent party, experts say.

More on Politics
NDPHamiltonOntario politicsAndrea Horwathontario ndpHamilton Centrehamilton centre byelectionHamilton Centre provincial byelection
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers