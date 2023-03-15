Officials say fuel spill into Vaughan, Ont. creek contained

Officials in Vaughan, Ont., say a fuel spill into a creek in the city has been contained by local firefighters and city staff.
Vaughan Fire told Global News that at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, a potential fuel spill was reported around Jason Street and Clark Avenue.
The fuel was reportedly leaking from a storm drain in to a creek located in Marita Payne Park.
Read more: Municipal, provincial officials probing unknown substance spill in Mississauga’s Credit River
Staff from the city’s public works department and firefighters worked to find and contain the source of the leak, according to Vaughan fire.
A spokesperson for the city said a team was on site to monitor the containment measures.
“There is no risk to the public at this time,” the spokesperson said.
Comments