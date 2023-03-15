Officials say fuel spill into Vaughan, Ont. creek contained

Send this page to someone via email

Officials in Vaughan, Ont., say a fuel spill into a creek in the city has been contained by local firefighters and city staff.

Vaughan Fire told Global News that at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, a potential fuel spill was reported around Jason Street and Clark Avenue.

The fuel was reportedly leaking from a storm drain in to a creek located in Marita Payne Park.

Staff from the city’s public works department and firefighters worked to find and contain the source of the leak, according to Vaughan fire.

A spokesperson for the city said a team was on site to monitor the containment measures.

“There is no risk to the public at this time,” the spokesperson said.