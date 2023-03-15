Dogs once again banned from Vancouver Island beach to protect bird population

Send this page to someone via email

Parks Canada is once again restricting an area of the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve for dogs in order to preserve the migratory shorebirds populations.

Combers Beach, between Sandhill Creek and Green Point Rocks, including Combers Beach Trail and the boardwalk access to Combers Beach from Green Point Campground will be closed to dogs from April 1 to Oct. 1.

Dogs will be allowed in all other areas of Long Beach or the national park if they are on a leash at all times.

An area of Pacific Rim National Park will be restricted to dogs to help the migratory shorebird populations. Parks Canada

Last year was the first that this project was implemented. Parks Canada said keeping dogs off the beach decreased the disturbance of shorebirds during a critical time of their annual cycle migration.

Story continues below advertisement

Shorebirds use the park as a place to rest and forage for food during their trips between the Arctic and parts of South America.

When they are disturbed it takes them extra time and energy that they need to conserve, Parks Canada said.

2:12 Dogs banned from Vancouver Island beach as bird conservation measure

Last year, the ecological monitoring team observed a 97-per cent decrease in dogs, a nine-per cent increase in shorebirds and a one-per cent increase in human visitors within the study area during patrols, according to Parks Canada.

Under the Canada National Parks Act, tickets for a dog off-leash begin at $58 for a first offence and repeat offences can lead to court appearances and fines up to $25,000.

If you see a dog in this area, you can alert Parks Canada by calling Parks Canada Dispatch at 250-726-3604, or toll-free at 1-877-852-3100.