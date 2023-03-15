Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Province to continue partnership with University of Guelph on agri-food alliance

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 15, 2023 4:08 pm
Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Lisa Thompson, and University of Guelph President Charlotte Yates officially sign an agreement that would see the province and the university continue their partnership on agri-food innovation. View image in full screen
Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Lisa Thompson, and University of Guelph President Charlotte Yates officially sign an agreement that would see the province and the university continue their partnership on agri-food innovation.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The province is renewing its commitment to a program that was developed by the University of Guelph.

The Ontario Agri-Food Innovation Alliance is receiving $343 million to be spread out over the next five years starting April 1 that will be put toward research focusing on food safety and animal welfare, and support the development of a highly-skilled workforce that will lead to economic growth opportunities in the agri-food sector.

Minister of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs Lisa Thompson, along with members of the alliance, was at the Ontario Dairy Research Centre outside Elora on Wednesday for the announcement.

The alliance is a partnership between the University of Guelph, the Agricultural Research Institute of Ontario and the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA).

University president Charlotte Yates says this renewed commitment by the province is an example of how well the university is doing in regards to food research and technology.

Story continues below advertisement

“It gives us a platform from which then to leverage other resources so we are able to amplify the impact of this investment through the work that our researchers do, and the funding they receive from other resources,” Yates said.

Read more: Mental health of farmers worse than general public, says University of Guelph survey

Thompson adds it is important for the province to continue their relationship with the university on agricultural matters.

More on Canada

“The University of Guelph is one of the best institutions to partner,” said Thompson. “Not only is the university reaching out to other institutions, but the agricultural industry as well. We are bridging the opportunities to work with colleges and universities.”

The university’s vice president of research, Dr. Malcolm Campbell, calls this “a landmark” agreement that will create and apply groundbreaking, globally-relevant innovation to address the challenges and opportunities in the agri-food sector and rural communities.

Trending Now

According to a news release, the alliance has increased Ontario’s gross domestic product by $1.4 billion and supported more than 1,300 jobs.

“When you get disruptions in the supply chain, people start to look at Ontario for solutions whether it be for technology solutions, or to be the source for exports,” said Yates.

“We need to keep ahead and with what’s happening in the area of food, agriculture and trade, and make sure the work that the university does supports those emerging areas as well.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Looking ahead to food prices in 2023'
Looking ahead to food prices in 2023

 

Guelph NewsProvinceUniversity of GuelphAnimal welfareFood SafetyPartnershipAgri-FoodMinistry of Agriculture Food and Rural AffairsAgricultural Research Institute of OntarioOntario Agri-Food Innovation Alliance
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers