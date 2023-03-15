Manitoba woman charged with assaulting officer in chaotic Shamattawa scene

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a Manitoba woman has been charged with assaulting an officer after a chaotic scene in Shamattawa.

On Friday at 9:40 p.m. officers went to a home in Shamattawa for a disturbance in the community some 740 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Police say a woman was damaging things inside the home and was in possession of an edged weapon.

When officers arrived, the woman had already left and the residents were advised to lock their doors and call the police if she returned.

Police say patrols were made for the suspect but she was not found.

Several hours later, close to 2 a.m. Saturday, police went back to the same home after the residents reported that the woman had returned and was again breaking things in the home. Police say a lot of screaming was heard in the background of the call.

As soon as police entered the home they say the woman threw a ceramic pot at the officers, which narrowly missed them and shattered on the wall behind.

Police say officers told the woman she was being placed under arrest but she refused to listen and instead pulled a knife from her pocket.

At this point, police say a conducted energy weapon (CEW) was deployed but was not effective the first time and so it was used a second time. The woman fell to the ground and was arrested.

Police say they took her to the detachment and she continued to be combative. She was hitting the windows of the police vehicle and when at the detachment she spat at officers.

A 23-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

She had been remanded into custody.