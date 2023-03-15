Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba woman charged with assaulting officer in chaotic Shamattawa scene

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 3:09 pm
An RCMP officer's shoulder patch.
File: The RCMP badge. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP say a Manitoba woman has been charged with assaulting an officer after a chaotic scene in Shamattawa.

On Friday at 9:40 p.m. officers went to a home in Shamattawa for a disturbance in the community some 740 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Police say a woman was damaging things inside the home and was in possession of an edged weapon.

When officers arrived, the woman had already left and the residents were advised to lock their doors and call the police if she returned.

Police say patrols were made for the suspect but she was not found.

Read more: Winnipeg cop target of racial slurs, assault on way to work

Several hours later, close to 2 a.m. Saturday, police went back to the same home after the residents reported that the woman had returned and was again breaking things in the home. Police say a lot of screaming was heard in the background of the call.

Story continues below advertisement

As soon as police entered the home they say the woman threw a ceramic pot at the officers, which narrowly missed them and shattered on the wall behind.

Police say officers told the woman she was being placed under arrest but she refused to listen and instead pulled a knife from her pocket.

At this point, police say a conducted energy weapon (CEW) was deployed but was not effective the first time and so it was used a second time. The woman fell to the ground and was arrested.

Trending Now

Police say they took her to the detachment and she continued to be combative. She was hitting the windows of the police vehicle and when at the detachment she spat at officers.

A 23-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

She had been remanded into custody.

Click to play video: 'Concerns over crime, addictions, ahead of State of City address'
Concerns over crime, addictions, ahead of State of City address
CrimeRCMPPoliceManitobaAssaultManitoba crimeShamattawa
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers