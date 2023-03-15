Menu

Crime

4 people in custody after stolen vehicle stopped in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 2:27 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY
Four people are in custody after a stolen vehicle was stopped in Toronto, police say.

Police said a vehicle was located in Peel Region and was stopped in the Rexwood Road and Highway 27 area of Toronto.

Read more: Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder after man found shot at Toronto motel

According to police, four people are in custody.

Officers said damage was reported to police cruisers, but no one was injured.

Peel police said Toronto officers were assisting with road closures in the area.

