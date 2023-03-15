4 people in custody after stolen vehicle stopped in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Four people are in custody after a stolen vehicle was stopped in Toronto, police say.

Police said a vehicle was located in Peel Region and was stopped in the Rexwood Road and Highway 27 area of Toronto.

According to police, four people are in custody.

Officers said damage was reported to police cruisers, but no one was injured.

Peel police said Toronto officers were assisting with road closures in the area.

