Crime

Police seek suspect after bank robbery reported in Mississauga

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 12:33 pm
A Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a police vehicle in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a police vehicle in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Mississauga.

Peel Regional police initially said the incident occurred in the Rathburn Road area, but later said the robbery took place in a plaza in the Dixie Road and Burnhamthorpe Road East area.

Police said a firearm was “indicated” but was not seen.

According to police, no injuries were reported.

Officers said the suspect fled on foot.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect who is possibly male, with blond hair who was seen wearing a dark hat, a blue mask and a dark jacket.

Officers said there is a heavy police presence in the area.

Crimepeel regional policeMississaugaBank RobberyPRPPeel Region crimebank robbery mississauga
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

