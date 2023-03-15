Police seek suspect after bank robbery reported in Mississauga

See more sharing options

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Mississauga.

Peel Regional police initially said the incident occurred in the Rathburn Road area, but later said the robbery took place in a plaza in the Dixie Road and Burnhamthorpe Road East area.

Police said a firearm was “indicated” but was not seen.

According to police, no injuries were reported.

Officers said the suspect fled on foot.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect who is possibly male, with blond hair who was seen wearing a dark hat, a blue mask and a dark jacket.

Officers said there is a heavy police presence in the area.