Video captures moment SUV crashes into back of school bus in Barrie, Ont.

Barrie police say an elderly driver is “very fortunate” no one was seriously injured when the SUV he was driving crashed into the back of a school bus Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the accident happened just before 4 p.m. on Bayfield Street, north of Wellington Street, near the Barrie Native Friendship Centre.

Officers say the school bus, which did not have any passengers at the time of the accident, was stopped and hit from behind by an SUV.

Peter Leon, corporate communications coordinator with Barrie police, said while they are still working to determine the cause of the crash, there is nothing to suggest it was intentional.

“The investigation is continuing by members of that police traffic unit, and they’re looking at a number of factors that have yet to be confirmed,” Leon said.

Security camera footage of the accident shows the SUV being crushed under part of the bus.

“I would say, given the intrusion into the cab portion, the vehicle sustained enough damage that it would be considered not repairable,” Leon said.

Police say the 81-year-old driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital by County of Simcoe Paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bayfield Street was closed for a short period of time to allow for police to safely investigate the collision and for tow trucks to remove the involved motor vehicles. The roadway has since reopened.

The investigation remains ongoing by members of the Barrie Police Service Traffic Unit.