Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, March 15

NSBA Business Builders Awards and the youth-led Inspire Our Nation conference.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, March 15, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

NSBA celebrating 50 years at the Business Builders Awards

It’s a big milestone for Saskatoon business owners as the NSBA is marking its 50th anniversary this year.

Keith Moen, NSBA’s executive director, reflects on this major milestone for the organization.

Moen also has details on the Business Builders Awards taking place on March 23.

4:14 NSBA celebrating 50 years at the Business Builders Awards

Youth gathering for the Inspire Our Nation leadership conference

The youth-led Inspire Our Nation conference is taking place at the end of the month in Saskatoon.

Kaitlyn Cey, the director of Inspire Our Nation, describes the program and the goal of the conference.

Youth organizer Stephano Obadina talks about what he has learned from the program and how it is inspiring him with his future goals.