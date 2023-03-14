‘Textbook operation’: COSAR rescues snowmobiler in Greystokes Provincial Park

Send this page to someone via email

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) performed what they call a “textbook operation” Monday afternoon.

The group received a call from RCMP shortly before 1 p.m. for a snowmobiler who was injured in a clearing in Greystokes Provincial Park.

Due to the severity of the injury and the freezing rain conditions, a medical team was dispatched via helicopter while a ground team followed on snowmobiles.

View image in full screen COSAR rescue in Greystokes Provincial Park Monday afternoon. COSAR / Submitted

COSAR says the 29-year-old snowmobiler and his two partners used an InReach to transmit their location to rescuers, then built a fire and shelter while waiting for help.

“The sledders did everything right. They had an InReach, fire starter, warm clothes and snacks. It made the wait that much more comfortable for their friend,” said COSAR search manager Kevin Birnie.

“These are part of the 10 essentials Adventure Smart advocates for.”

As the visibility decreased in the park, the helicopter was forced to leave. The sledder was transported out by the snowmobile team on a medical toboggan.

The 29-year-old was handed off to BC Ambulance Service around 5:30 p.m. and taken to Kelowna General Hospital.

This was COSAR’s 12th task of the year.