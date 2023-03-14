Menu

Canada

‘Textbook operation’: COSAR rescues snowmobiler in Greystokes Provincial Park

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 10:06 pm
COSAR rescued an injured snowmobiler Monday afternoon in Greystokes Provincial Park. View image in full screen
COSAR rescued an injured snowmobiler Monday afternoon in Greystokes Provincial Park. COSAR / Submitted
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) performed what they call a “textbook operation” Monday afternoon.

The group received a call from RCMP shortly before 1 p.m. for a snowmobiler who was injured in a clearing in Greystokes Provincial Park.

Due to the severity of the injury and the freezing rain conditions, a medical team was dispatched via helicopter while a ground team followed on snowmobiles.

COSAR rescue in Greystokes Provincial Park Monday afternoon. View image in full screen
COSAR rescue in Greystokes Provincial Park Monday afternoon. COSAR / Submitted

COSAR says the 29-year-old snowmobiler and his two partners used an InReach to transmit their location to rescuers, then built a fire and shelter while waiting for help.

“The sledders did everything right. They had an InReach, fire starter, warm clothes and snacks. It made the wait that much more comfortable for their friend,” said COSAR search manager Kevin Birnie.

“These are part of the 10 essentials Adventure Smart advocates for.”

Read more: Okanagan search and rescue teams dealing with high number of tasks

As the visibility decreased in the park, the helicopter was forced to leave. The sledder was transported out by the snowmobile team on a medical toboggan.

The 29-year-old was handed off to BC Ambulance Service around 5:30 p.m. and taken to Kelowna General Hospital.

This was COSAR’s 12th task of the year.

Kelownacentral okanaganCOSARcentral okanagan search and rescuegreystokesGreystokes Provincial ParkSnowmobiler rescue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

