Education

University of Regina celebrates ‘Pi Day’ by handing out free pies

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 6:55 pm
Click to play video: 'University of Regina math students serve up pie slices to celebrate Pi'
University of Regina math students serve up pie slices to celebrate Pi
WATCH: Co-president of the Mathematics Actuarial Science Statistics Student Society (MASS) Ethan Backlin, spoke about the importance of celebrating Pi day on Tuesday. Backlin said the event has happened for over 20 years to bring awareness to the importance of mathematical skills in academia. Students will be provided with a free slice of pie on March 14 and a pie-eating contest will also take place.
From cherry, pumpkin, apple to Saskatoon berry pie, the University of Regina celebrates another year of ‘Pi Day’ with a day of fun activities.

Pi Day falls on March 14, and is so named because the date — March 14, or 3.14 — corresponds with the first three digits of Pi, which is used by mathematicians to represent the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.

From handing out slices of pie to a pie-eating contest, getting involved in Pi Day is important for many students.

Read more: Pie Junkie celebrates Pi Day with flaky, mouthwatering baking

Ethan Backlin, the co-president of the Mathematics Actuarial Science Statistics Student Society (MASS), said this is a tradition that dates back over 20 years and it’s been a success every year.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a good way to teach people about math and get them interested in the subject,” he said.

“Math is very important for certain careers and stuff, and it’s a very important kind of degree or plays an important role and like lots of degrees at the university.”

Read more: Academics note link between Stephen Hawking’s death, Einstein’s birth and Pi Day

Backlin said pumpkin pie has been the most popular pie and Backlin said he has heard nothing but positive feedback from people on the annual event.

“While we ordered 310 pies and we hope to be able to sell all of them,” he said. “We also have like a fighting contest … and then like a pie in the face kind of thing as well, which also take up some pies as well.

“So, I think we’ll easily be able to get rid of 310 pies. We usually cut them into like six slices.”

Pi Day is observed every year on March 14 globally.

Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsUniversity of ReginaMathematicsPi DayPiesMathematics Actuarial Science Statistics Student Society
