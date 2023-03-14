Menu

Politics

Manitoba bill would allow more peace officers in municipalities for transit and more

By The Staff Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 7:27 pm
Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen speaks during a Federal-Provincial-Territorial (FPT) Ministers meeting on bail reform in Ottawa on Friday March 10, 2023. The Manitoba government is paving the way for municipalities to have new peace officers, including ones to monitor Winnipeg transit buses. View image in full screen
Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen speaks during a Federal-Provincial-Territorial (FPT) Ministers meeting on bail reform in Ottawa on Friday March 10, 2023. The Manitoba government is paving the way for municipalities to have new peace officers, including ones to monitor Winnipeg transit buses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
The Manitoba government is paving the way for municipalities to have new peace officers, including ones to monitor Winnipeg transit buses.

A bill before the legislature would expand the scope and authority of community safety officers and let municipalities decide where to use them.

Read more: ‘A Band-Aid on a symptom’: Winnipeg’s proposed transit safety plan not enough, advocate says

The move would help Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham fulfil a plan to put 24 officers on the transit system to reduce violence.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen says other municipalities could use the safety officers for things like enforcement of the Highway Traffic Act.

Read more: Planned Manitoba rules are a barrier to safe drug consumption sites, critics charge

Gillingham says the transit personnel would not be armed with guns, and their presence would free up police for other duties.

Trending Now

Goertzen says unlike cadets, which are used in Winnipeg as an auxiliary civilian force, the new peace officers would have the right to detain people.

winnipegManitoba politicsManitoba GovernmentWinnipeg TransitKelvin GoertzenHighway Traffic ActScott Gillingham
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

