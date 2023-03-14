Menu

Crime

Conviction overturned for Kelowna, B.C. man after court identifies trial errors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2023 3:38 pm
File photo. Steven Pirko. View image in full screen
File photo. Steven Pirko. Facebook
The British Columbia Court of Appeal has ordered a new trial for a Kelowna man convicted of second-degree murder for bludgeoning another man with a hammer.

Steven Pirko was convicted for the 2014 attack on Christopher Ausman after he intervened in a fight between his friend and Ausman, killing the 32-year-old by hitting him at least twice in the head with a hammer.

Read more: Kelowna man sentenced to life in prison for 2014 late-night killing in Rutland

In a unanimous decision, a three-justice panel of B.C.’s highest court overturned Pirko’s conviction, ruling that the trial judge’s charge to the jury was “so confusing as to amount to error in law.”

In the ruling, Justice Gregory Fitch says the trial judge “misdirected” the jury on the section of the Criminal Code that allows for the lawful defence of another, and failed to help jury members understand how the offence of manslaughter could apply.

In his ruling issued on Tuesday, Fitch also says the judge’s final instructions about Pirko’s criminal record were “incomplete and deficient in law.”

Click to play video: 'Steven Pirko found guilty in Kelowna second-degree murder trial'
Steven Pirko found guilty in Kelowna second-degree murder trial

Since January 2020, Pirko has been serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for 11 years, but the Appeal Court ruling clears the way for a new trial, with a date yet to be set.

The trial judge’s errors “were not harmless,” says Fitch, and “cannot be cured” through other legal measures.

“The cumulative effect of the errors resulted in an unsatisfactory trial,” he says in the decision.

Click to play video: 'Documentary on Vernon women’s murder airs in the U.K.'
Documentary on Vernon women’s murder airs in the U.K.
CrimeKelownaOkanagancentral okanaganMurderSecond Degree MurderKelowna MurderOkanagan Murder
© 2023 The Canadian Press

