Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

As Toronto police end overtime patrols on transit, some commuters unsure of results

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2023 3:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto police modifying deployment on TTC'
Toronto police modifying deployment on TTC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A day after Toronto police said they were ending extra patrols on city transit, some commuters say they’re unsure how much of an effect the measure had on public safety.

Police announced Monday they were ending the boost in officers’ presence on the Toronto Transit Commission introduced in late January after several high-profile cases of violence.

Those shifts had been filled by officers working overtime, and police said they would return to deploying on-duty officers on the TTC for regular proactive patrols.

Read more: Toronto police to modify deployment of officers on TTC

Daily transit user Chris Zafirati says the introduction of extra police patrols was “a nice gesture” but he did not notice a marked increase in their presence.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Zafirati says he would like to see increased service and the addition of more special transit constables on the TTC as ways to boost safety.

Monica Mason, volunteer co-ordinator with transit advocacy group TTCriders, says the short-lived increase in police on transit and limited public data supporting it suggest the overtime patrols were largely for optics.

The TTC and Toronto police have said they responded to public concerns and said the extra police presence on transit generated positive feedback from commuters.

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimeTTCtoronto police serviceTTC CrimeTTC Safetytoronto police ttc
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers