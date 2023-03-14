Menu

Crime

Suspects sought in convenience store robbery in Cambridge, Ont.: police

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 3:23 pm
Waterloo police want to identify the two men in the photo in an investigation into an armed robbery in Cambridge.
Waterloo police want to identify the two men in the photo in an investigation into an armed robbery in Cambridge. WRPS
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store in Cambridge, Ont.

They were called to the store located in the area of Jamieson Parkway and Lardner Street Monday morning at around 2:40 a.m.

Investigators say two men dressed in black went inside brandishing knives and demanded the store employee hand over cash and merchandise.

They say the pair then fled on foot north on Jamieson Parkway.

Read more: 2nd teen arrested in Cambridge buy-and-sell robbery investigation

Investigators are looking to identify the two individuals in the photo.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

